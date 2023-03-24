HamberMenu
Inspection train hits two people

March 24, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old woman identified as Lakshmi wife of Kannisami of Ganesapuram was fatally knocked down by an inspection train between Madurai and Bodinayakkanur stretch on Thursday.

Railway police said the woman had allegedly crossed the track opposite the NRT Hospital on the Madurai Road. The Railway administration had adequately cautioned and appealed to the public to beware of the movement of the inspection train on the stretch, the police added.

However, the victim while attempting to cross, was thrown off and in the impact, she had died. Further investigation is on.

