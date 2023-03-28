ADVERTISEMENT

Inspection, speed trial on newly-electrified sections on Wednesday

March 28, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Chief Electrical Engineer (PCEE) , Southern Railway, A.K.Siddhartha, will conduct the statutory inspection and speed trial and current collection test an using electric loco on the newly-electrified Virudhunagar–Tenkasi-Sengottai, Sengottai-Bagavathipuram and Edamann–Punalur sections on Wednesday.

Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth and higher officials of Southern Railway, Railway Electrification and Madurai Division will accompany him.

A statement said that the inspection will commence from Virudhunagar at 8.05 a.m. and arrive Punalur in the afternoon, followed by a speed trial using electric loco and current collection test will be held in the section.

The special train attached with an electric loco will leave Punalur at 4.15 p.m. It is expected to arrive at Edamann at 4.35 p.m. From Bagavathipuram, the speed trial will commence at 4.55 p.m. and conclude in Virudhunagar at 8.30 p.m.

Virudhunagar-Tenkasi-Sengottai section The total route kilometre (Rkm) of the section is 129.99 with a total track km of 140.89. It has got eight block stations.

Partial cancellation of trains

Meanwhile, in view of track maintenance between Manamadurai and Sudiyur, Train No. 16849/16850 Tiruchi–Rameswaram–Tiruchi Express will be partially cancelled between Manamadurai and Rameswaram from April 1 to 15, except Fridays and Sundays.

