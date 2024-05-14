ADVERTISEMENT

Inspection of school vehicles begins

Published - May 14, 2024 08:11 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector G. Lakshmipathy inspects a school bus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Inspection of the school buses and vans began here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector G. Lakshmipathy, who inspected the inspection of school buses and the vans, said CCTV cameras, first aid boxes, emergency exits, speed governors, driving licence of the drivers, steps in entry / exit points, strength of the wooden floors, etc., were being checked by officials attached to the Department of Transport. Over 200 vehicles would be screened by Thursday.

 “Only the vehicles passing the screening will be allowed for taking the students. Overcrowding in the school vehicles and autorickshaws and private vans will lead to cancellation of permit,” the Collector warned.

 Regional Transport Officer Vinayagam was present

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US