Inspection of school vehicles begins

Inspection of the school buses and vans began here on Tuesday.

Collector G. Lakshmipathy, who inspected the inspection of school buses and the vans, said CCTV cameras, first aid boxes, emergency exits, speed governors, driving licence of the drivers, steps in entry / exit points, strength of the wooden floors, etc., were being checked by officials attached to the Department of Transport. Over 200 vehicles would be screened by Thursday.

“Only the vehicles passing the screening will be allowed for taking the students. Overcrowding in the school vehicles and autorickshaws and private vans will lead to cancellation of permit,” the Collector warned.

Regional Transport Officer Vinayagam was present