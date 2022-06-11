Inspection of school vehicles begin in Thoothukudi district

Collector K. Senthil Raj, right, inspects the emergency exit of a school bus in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

June 11, 2022 20:20 IST

Seven school vehicles that did not conform to safety standards were rejected permission to operate during a joint inspection of school vehicles that began on Saturday.

Collector, K. Senthil Raj and Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan inspected some of the school buses and vans that were being jointly inspected by officials of various departments at the Regional Transport Office here. The Collector said that the school vehicles were being inspected for safety features as per the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles (Regulation and Control of School Buses) Special Rules 2012.

The Collector said that the inspections would be done by the RTOs of Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur and Kovilpatti ahead of re-opening of schools on Monday. While the inspections at Thoothukudi and Kovilpatti RTOs began on Saturday, it could not be started at Tiruchendur due to Vaikasi Visagam festival being held in the town.

"It would be taken up later from Tuesday," Dr. Senthil Raj said. "Only those vehicles that are found to comply with the safety rules would be given permission by the RTOs for operating," he added.

The officials would be looking for validity of fitness certificate, stability of the floor board, functioning of emergency door, the height of the footboard from the ground, quality of seating facility, CCTV camera inside the vehicle, speed governors, fire-extinguishers and first-aid boxes.

Out of the 133 school vehicles under Thoothukudi RTO, 82 vehicles were taken up for inspection on Saturday. Out of this, seven vehicles were rejected for lack of fitness certificate, por quality of floor board, non-functioning of emergency door among other reasons. "These vehicles would not be issued permission to operate until they set right the anomalies," Thoothukudi RTO S. Vinayagam said.

When asked about autorickshaws that carry students to schools violating the safety rules, Dr. Senthil Raj said that such autorickshaws would also be inspected.