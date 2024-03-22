ADVERTISEMENT

Inspection of Madurai-Bodi electrified line on Saturday

March 22, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Chief Electrical Engineer (PCEE), Southern Railway, A.K.Siddhartha, will conduct the statutory Inspection of the newly-electrified Madurai-Bodinayakkanur section on Saturday.

The inspection for the electrified line for 89.91 km is scheduled to commence from Madurai Junction at 9.30 a.m. and to conclude at Bodinayakkanur at 1.30 p.m.

The inspection will focus on safety standards followed in the newly-provided overhead equipment (OHE) system and allied infrastructure. Checks will be held at level-crossing gates, beneath the road overbridges and foot overbridges, at curves, at stations and at power line crossings in the section.

