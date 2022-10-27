Madurai

Inspection of Karaikudi-Manamadurai electrified railway line on Friday

Inspection of the newly-electrified railway line between Karaikudi and Manamadurai would be conducted on Friday.

Principal Chief Electrical Engineer (Southern Railway) A.K. Siddhartha, Madurai Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth and other railway officials would inspect the 61-km stretch. The inspection would start at Karaikudi at 9 a.m. and conclude at Manamadurai at 2 p.m.

After the inspection, the line would be energised with 25,000 volt of power and a trial run with a special rake would be conducted between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. People have been warned against going closer to the electrified track.


