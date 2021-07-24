Inspection of fireworks units has helped reduce violation of safety norms

Virudhunagar

24 July 2021 20:33 IST

23 units have been issued show cause notice and ordered temporary closure: Collector

Inspection of fireworks units by special squads in the last two weeks has helped in reduction of safety norms violations, according to Virudhunagar Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy.

The Collector had formed five teams, with officials from different departments, to inspect the fireworks units.

In the first week, (from July 5), the teams inspected 66 fireworks units in different taluks of the district and found out 23 units had made minor violations in safety rules.

“We warned them and issued show cause notice and ordered temporary closure. Since, these violations were not major in nature, we did not suspend their licenses. After the units take corrective steps, the officials will allow the units to open,” Mr. Meghanath said.

The squads comprising, representatives from the Departments of Police, Revenue, Fire and Rescue and Industrial Safety and Health, were given different taluks, like Sivakasi, Vembakottai, Sattur, Virudhunagar, Rajapalayam, Srivilliputtur and Aruppukottai, where fireworks units are located.

The squads that function from Monday to Saturday are reconstituted every week.

“We have found that there is a telling effect on the compliance to safety norms. Our objective is only to ensure safety of workers,” the Collector said.

The number of units that were found violating the safety rules was only nine out of 100 units inspected during the second week.

“Our officials are also visiting the villages that are known for illegal manufacturing crackers and are taking stringent action,” the Collector said.

In the second week, two cracker shops were locked and sealed for violating safety norms, in Sivakasi. The owners were booked by the local police under the provisions of Explosives Act 1884.

Similarly, an illegal cracker unit was found under Sivakasi East police station limits and a case was booked against the operator.