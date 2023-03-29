Inspection of electrified Virudhunagar-Sengottai section taken up

March 29, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Principal Chief Electrical Engineer (PCEE), Southern Railway, A.K. Siddhartha, conducted statutory inspection and speed trial using electric locomotive on the newly-electrified Virudhunagar–Tenkasi-Sengottai and Sengottai-Bhagavathipuram sections on Wednesday. Inspection was conducted on Edamann–Punalur section also.

The inspection commenced from Virudhunagar during when a road over bridge between Virudunagar and Sivakasi, sub sectioning post at Sivakasi station and foot-over-bridge at Rajapalayam, Bridge No.151 mast, power line crossing, sectioning post at Pambakovil shandy, level crossing No.503 between Tenkasi and Sengottai were inspected, according to a railway statement.

Current collection test was conducted at Punalur and Bhagavathipuram.

Divisional Railway Manager, P. Ananth, Chief Project Director (CPD), Railway Electrification, Sameer Dighe, Chief Electrical Distribution Engineer, A. Sundaresan, Chief Signal Engineer, P.V. Murali Krishna, Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer , Railway Electrification, M.S. Rohan, Sr. Divisional Electrical Engineer, Traction Distribution Bachu Ramesh, were present, the statement said.

Virudhunagar-Tenkas-Sengottai section has a total route kilometre (Rkm) of 129.99 with a total track km of 140.89.

The section has got eight block stations. The traction sub-stations at Virudhunagar and Vanchimaniyachchi will energise the section. New sub stations are also coming up at Cholapuram and Sengottai.

Switching stations - sectioning posts are provided at Tiruttangal and Pambakovilshandy and sub-sectioning posts are provided at Sivakasi, Srivilliputtur, Sankarankovil, Kadayanallur and Tenkasi.

The Over Head Electric (OHE) traction depot at Virudhunagar and the newly-coming up OHE depot at Rajapalayam will cater to the maintenance need of the section. Tower Wagon siding would be available at Virudhunagar and Rajapalayam.

Sengottai – Bhagavathipuram section and Edamann – Punalur section has a total Rkm 14.70 with a track km of 16.71 km. It has got two block stations. Perinad and Vanchimaniyachchi traction sub stations will energise the section. BEsides, sub stations would come up at Sengottai and Punalur.

Similarly, sub-sectioning posts are coming up at Edamann and Bagavathipuram.

The OHE traction at Punalur and Sengottai will cater to the maintenance need of the section. Tower Wagon siding would be provided at Tirunelveli and Sengottai. Electrification of Edamann-Bhagavathipuram for 34.677 Rkm is expected to be complete by December 2023. Electrification of Punalur-Kollam section is already completed and it is operational from March 2022.