Inspection of Dindigul - Palani electrified railway line underway

Senior railway officials conduct inspection of electrified Dindigul-Palani broad gauge section at Dindigul on September 13, 2022 | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Inspection of electrified Dindigul-Palani broad gauge section began at Dindigul on Tuesday morning.

Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, A.K. Siddhartha, began the inspection of newly-electrified overhead cable from Dindigul-Karur road over bridge, Kodaganaru Bridge and sub-station at Akkaraipatti.

Chief Project Director of Railway Electrification Sameer Dighe, Principal Signal and Telecommunication Engineer, Sunil, Chief Electrification Engineer, Surendran, Additional Railway Divisional Manager, T. Ramesh Babu, were present.

Inspection of the electrified track in Oddanchathiram, Chattirapatti and Palani in the 58-km stretch of Dindigul-Palani section is underway.

A speed trial of the section will be held in the afternoon.