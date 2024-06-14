Inspection of country boats commences in Thoothukudi district

The Fisheries Department officials started inspecting the 3,738 country boats in the district on Friday as the unregistered boats will not be given fuel at the subsidized cost.

As the district has 3,738 country boats in the coastal villages from Vembar to Periyathaazhai, the country boat owners were asked not to go in for fishing on Friday (June 14) as the officials will inspect the boats since morning. Subsequently, 41 teams checked the length and width of the boats, engine horse power, registration certificate, fuel subsidy card etc.

“We are checking the licence validity and sea worthiness of the boats. Sometimes, the fishermen may produce abandoned boats for inspection for getting diesel or kerosene being given to them at the subsidized cost. To avert it, the physical verification of the country boats is conducted,” a senior Fisheries Department official said.

The overall length of the country boat, which should be fitted with 28 horse power engine, should not exceed 12 metres. Moreover, the communication equipment and the life-saving gadgets in the boats should be in a working condition.

“Registration of the boat will get suspended until violation, if any, is rectified. Moreover, the boats which are not subjected to inspection will not be given the subsidized fuel,” the official said.

The officials also inspected the hitherto unregistered boats during this inspection and received applications for registration if the boats conformed all stipulated norms.

