Inspect land for illegal extraction of groundwater: HC

Madurai

After it was alleged that a policeman and another man were involved in illegal extraction of groundwater in Kadaladi, Ramanathapuram district, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered the Tahsildar to conduct an inspection. If the allegations were ascertained then electricity to the premises should be cut and borewell dismantled, the court directed.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and R. Tharani ordered police protection for the inspection. In view of the allegation against a policeman from Kadaladi, any police personnel other than from Kadaladi station should be engaged for the purpose, the court said while disposing of the petition.

The petitioner, V. Vivekananthan of Kadaladi complained the duo, Vilvadurai and Adhiyanantham, had illegally extracted groundwater in the lands while the villagers suffered from water shortage.

He sought a direction to restrain them. The petitioner also sought a monitoring mechanism for verifying and identifying illegal extraction of groundwater. Action must be taken against the parties involved, he said.