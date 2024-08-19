GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC seeks report on plea complaining of dump yard near Government Law College

Updated - August 19, 2024 09:13 pm IST

Published - August 19, 2024 09:07 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Theni Principal District Judge (PDJ) to inspect and file a report after a public interest litigation petition sought a direction to the authorities to relocate a dump yard from the vicinity of the Government Law College in Theni.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri directed the Theni PDJ to inspect and file a report to the petition filed by S. Mahendran of Theni district. The petitioner, an advocate, who graduated from the law college complained that the dump yard was located in the vicinity and the garbage was set on fire regularly.

Even though several representations were made to the authorities concerned in this regard, no action was taken to relocate the dump yard. Many students were suffering from health issues. The dump yard also polluted the air and the groundwater. Hence, the dump yard should be relocated considering the well-being of the students, the petitioner said. The court adjourned hearing in the case till September 9.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.