The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Theni Principal District Judge (PDJ) to inspect and file a report after a public interest litigation petition sought a direction to the authorities to relocate a dump yard from the vicinity of the Government Law College in Theni.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri directed the Theni PDJ to inspect and file a report to the petition filed by S. Mahendran of Theni district. The petitioner, an advocate, who graduated from the law college complained that the dump yard was located in the vicinity and the garbage was set on fire regularly.

Even though several representations were made to the authorities concerned in this regard, no action was taken to relocate the dump yard. Many students were suffering from health issues. The dump yard also polluted the air and the groundwater. Hence, the dump yard should be relocated considering the well-being of the students, the petitioner said. The court adjourned hearing in the case till September 9.