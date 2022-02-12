Insertion of ballot papers in EVMs under way

Insertion of ballot papers in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) is under way for the urban local bodies in Virudhunagar district.

After the final list of candidates was ready and symbols allotted to the independent candidates, the fixing of ballot papers in the ballot units have begun.

After allocation of EVMs for each of the booths done through randomization, the insertion of ballot papers in the 660 EVMs have been taken up.The work taken up by the respective Returning Officers of the Sivakasi corporation, five municipalities and nine town panchayats, is scheduled to be completed by Monday.

Engineers from BEL (Bharat Electronics Limited) were providing the technical support to the election officials.The ballot papers would contain the name and the symbol of the candidates.

Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy inspected the works being taken up in the presence of the candidates at Aruppukottai on Saturday.