Inscriptions in temples have connection with Tamil language, literature and spirituality, says Union Minister

November 20, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Madurai

The inscriptions in ancient rock-cut temples have a long connection with Tamil language, literature and spirituality, according to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

She was here on Monday to inaugurate a photo exhibition on rock-cut temples of south Tamil Nadu at Thiagarajar College in Teppakulam as part of World Heritage Week observed between November 19 and 25.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Sitharaman said the temples cut out from hard rock stood testimony to the manual skills of the labourers involved in the work. She pointed out that no construction was taken up without a 3-D map now. But the labourers had cut out the temples without any models, which revealed their rich imagination and ability for calculation. “Many such temples are there in our neighbourhood. Bu, we ignore them.”

The stone inscriptions in the temples had close connection with the language, literature and spirituality. The evolution of Tamil language could be traced through the inscriptions, she added.

The ancestors had chosen to leave certain facts on the rocks by way of inscriptions so that their writings had longevity unlike those written on palm leaves and copper plates. “Now, no one can deny those facts. They are still there as inscriptions. People should know our roots, our culture and tradition. We would be respected by our tradition.”

Appealing to the people to maintain the rock-cut temples that were in shambles, she said otherwise the blame would fall on them for poor maintenance.

Earlier, Director General, Archaeological Survey of India, Kishore Kumar Basa said people should know their roots. Heritage was not mere romanticism of the past, but an important component of the present and part of inbuilt personality. He regretted that people took for granted the heritage structures since they were in abundance.

Art historian T.S. Krishnan said that kings chose rock-cut temples as other materials were not able to withstand the test of time. They chose hard rock to be cut into temples through hard labour. They had the knowledge to choose the right rock without any water seepage and any splitting. The size of the rock determined the size and different parts of the temple.

Rock cutting required different sets of skills. “Even a minor mistake while cutting forced them to leave the work as unfinished temples,” he added.

Secretary of Thiagarajar College Hari Thiagarajan, said the rock-cut temples came into existence during the Pallava dynasty in Tamil Nadu and followed by the Cholas. Other countries boasted of structures a few hundred years old as world heritage sites, while in India there were many ancient structures 1,000 years old.

