Madurai

Inquiry against Toothukudi Government Medical College Hospital doctor

more-in

An internal inquiry was conducted at Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital after interns levelled sexual harassment charges levelled against a doctor in the hospital.

Taking into consideration an anonymous letter accusing a doctor of Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital of sexually harassing students and interns over the past few years, college authorities asked students to depose before the internal inquiry committee. The students reportedly said his harassment had been on for several years now. The report has been forwarded to the Directorate of Medical Education.

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 16, 2019 8:56:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/inquiry-against-toothukudi-government-medical-college-hospital-doctor/article27955050.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story