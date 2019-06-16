Inquiry against Toothukudi Government Medical College Hospital doctor

An internal inquiry was conducted at Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital after interns levelled sexual harassment charges levelled against a doctor in the hospital.

Taking into consideration an anonymous letter accusing a doctor of Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital of sexually harassing students and interns over the past few years, college authorities asked students to depose before the internal inquiry committee. The students reportedly said his harassment had been on for several years now. The report has been forwarded to the Directorate of Medical Education.