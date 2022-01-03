Innovative ideas invited to increase non-fare revenue of Indian Railway

Madurai

03 January 2022 19:43 IST

Madurai Railway Division has invited innovative ideas and suggestions from public, institutions, student community through a competition for increasing non-fare revenue.

A statement said that prizes would be given to 10 participants for the best and executable ideas. Any number of ideas can be sent. However, each application should have only one idea. No entry fee would be collected for this competition.

Applications can be had from the Commercial Branch of Madurai Divisional Railway Office or it can be downloaded from https://sr.indianrailways.gov.in/Tender_cpp.jsp?lang=0&id=0,3

Applications with innovative ideas can be submitted to the Commercial branch of Madurai Divisional Railway Office or to the e-mail address innovativeideasforrly@gmail.com before January 17.