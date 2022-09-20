Innovations and critical thinking possible only through formal education in mother tongue, says Union Education Minister

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

ADVERTISEMENT

Innovations and critical thinking were possible only if formal education was pursued in one’s mother tongue, the reason why the National Education Policy gave priority to impart education to students in their own language, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday.

He was addressing students and teachers at ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ an initiative to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence, organised at Gandhigram Rural Institute near here. “Even when there were no engineering colleges and no civil engineering faculty 1,200 years ago, people built magnificent temples, monuments and architectural wonders. It was the time when Tamil, the only great language with the oldest literature in the world, was flourishing,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took personal interest to set up a chair in the name of Tamil poet Subramania Bharathi at Banaras Hindu University. “Tamil Nadu is fuelling knowledge-based society and economy through its culture, science, healthcare, innovation, maritime trade, warfare, diplomacy and democratic values,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our diversity is our strength. Our words of greetings may be different but not the concept of our rich culture. We have become conscious of our rights in the past 75 years. We need to work towards progress and become self-reliant to fulfil the dream of Mahatma Gandhi,” he said.

Speaking of how English made its way into the country, he said that the British had colonised India for decades but still the country had surpassed them in many spheres to become the fifth largest economy in the world.”

“We have to decolonise our mindset and create our own pathway to scale greater heights, and we must take pride in our heritage, civilisation and rich legacy” Dharmendra PradhanUnion Education Minister

“We have to decolonise our mindset and create our own pathway to scale greater heights. We must take pride in our heritage, civilisation and rich legacy,” he said.

Urging the youth to “dream big and think big for the common good,’ he said the 21st century belonged to India.

Along with Union Minister of State L. Murugan, he inaugurated a photo exhibition of Tamil freedom fighters, organised as part of the event.

GRI Chancellor K. M. Annamalai, Vice Chancellor, Gurmeet Singh, Registrar V.P.R. Sivakumar and UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain were present.