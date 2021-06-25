Innocuous email leads to arrest of car thieves

Madurai

An innocuous automated messaging service from an authorised four-wheeler workshop in Kappalur giving details to a customer owning an SUV that his vehicle had been taken for service led to the arrest of a seven-member gang that was involved in stealing vehicles.

“Upon receiving the message on e-mail, Tamilarasan, 65, of Thanjavur, was perplexed as his SUV, registered in his wife’s name, was parked in his house. He immediately alerted the workshop that there was something fishy and also sent by post a complaint about the fraud to Madurai District Police,” Tirumangalam Deputy Superintendent of Police S. S. Vinothini said.

Based on his complaint, the Austinpatti police started investigation and secured one by one seven members of a gang.

The police said that the original registration certificate of the SUV had been lost by Tamilarasan and he applied and got a duplicate RC. The people who had stolen it had used the same and matched it with a stolen vehicle of the same brand.

“Since, the vehicle had changed hands several times, we are yet to find out the original owner of the vehicle,” the DSP said.

All the seven, six from Chennai and one from Tenkasi, have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.