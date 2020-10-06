Inmates at Observation Home create ruckus

City police beefed up security for Observation Home for Boys and Girls at Teppakulam in Madurai on Tuesday.

06 October 2020 21:52 IST

Madurai

A section of the inmates at Observation Home for Boys and Girls in conflict with law created ruckus on Tuesday.

The police said that some of the boys, who were involved in double murder in S.S. Colony and another crime in Kariyapatti, had started to behave violently seeking their release on bail.

A few of them had inflicted cut injuries on themselves a few days back and returned to the home from Government Rajaji Hospital after treatment only on Monday.

They damaged everything from furniture to computer on the premises. The melee continued from morning till afternoon.

Senior police officials led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) R. Shiva Prasad rushed there.

Judicial Magistrate S. Chandrasekar, who conducted an inquiry, sent 18 of them to Observation Homes in different places like Vellore, Tiruchi and Tirunelveli.