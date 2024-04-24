GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Injured tigress attacks two, dies in rubber estate

April 24, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

A tigress, which had suffered grievous injuries caused by porcupine quills, attacked two workers and died in a private rubber estate near Kulasekaram on Wednesday.

Forest department sources said the tigress that ran amuck near Dharma Sastha Temple at Kakkachal near Kulasekaram on Wednesday morning, attacked rubber latex tapper Bhoothalingam, 40, of Thittavilai near Nandhikkarai, and pineapple farm worker Jayan, 28, of nearby Andipatti when he was going for work on his bike.

After attacking the two, the tigress ran for a distance and swooned inside the rubber estate, where it died soon.

On hearing the workers’ screams for help, rubber estate workers rushed to the spot and took them to Kulasekaram Government Hospital. After being administered first aid, Mr. Bhoothalingam was shifted to a private hospital for further treatment.

Forest Department staff inspected the carcass of the 15-year-old tigress and found porcupine quills in its mouth and body parts. They said the tigress might have attempted to hunt a porcupine and the quills that pierced through its mouth and the body parts might have caused its death. The carcass was taken for a post-mortem.

