An Injured painted stork was rescued by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel near Mullakkadu Beach Harbour in Thoothukudi district on Saturday. They handed over the bird to the Forest Department. A Forest Department official said: “We received information about the bird two days ago near Roache Park, but we could not find it. Today, it was rescued by the Fire and Rescue Services Department and handed over to us. The bird has injuries on its legs and has been given necessary treatment.”

