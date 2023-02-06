Injured migrant workers seek government assistance

February 06, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A group of manual workers from Madhya Pradesh who were injured in a road accident while being taken for a work have appealed to the district administration to take steps for giving them compensation and sending them back to their native place.

The petitioners from Madhya Pradesh, accompanied by the Social Democratic Party of India functionaries, said the vehicle, in which they were taken from Kovilpatti to Tirunelveli for a work a few days ago, overturned to injure 30 persons.

After being admitted to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, one of the victims succumbed to his injuries while others were undergoing treatment in the hospital.

“The person who hired us for the work abandoned us after the accident. Hence, the district administration should recommend to the Tamil Nadu Government for giving compensation to the family of the deceased and due assistance to the injured. Moreover, the district administration should take steps for sending back those who want to return to their native places in Madhya Pradesh,” they appealed.

‘Retrieve land’

A group of people from Sivakalai Parumbu village near Eral said an individual had illegally occupied a land, which had been selected for constructing community hall in the village and fenced it. Hence, the Collector should instruct the revenue officials to survey the land and retrieve it from the encroacher, they said.

‘Restore free house sites’

Another group of people from Keezha Mangalam near Sillaankulam in Ottapidaaram, who had received free house sites from the government, submitted petition that the Revenue Inspector concerned had informed them of the cancellation of the free sites allotted to them as they did not build their houses on this land. Hence, the free house sites should be restored back to them, they appealed.

‘Widen road’

Congress functionary M. Machendran submitted a petition seeking the widening of the Pudukottai – Srivaikundam Road traversing via Koottaampuli, Sebaththaiahpuram, Pannaivilai and Sivakalai into 2-lane stretch as vehicular movement on this road had increased manifold.

Action sought

President of Siva Bharatha Hindu Makkal Iyakkam N. Balasubramanian submitted a petition seeking action against the officials who allegedly siphoned off money from the funds meant for giving free meal to the devotees coming to Sri Mayakoothar Perumal Temple in Perunkulam.

Illegal structures

Another petition was submitted seeking the removal of illegal structures erected inside the irrigation tank of Srikundaperumalpuram near Vaippaar village by a few private companies