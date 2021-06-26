Injured leopard caught, dies

An injured female leopard caught at Anna Nagar on the Palani-Kodaikanal ghat section died on Saturday.

26 June 2021 19:53 IST

DINDIGUL

An injured female leopard, which was spotted near a private mangrove at Anna Nagar on the Palani-Kodaikanal ghat section, was caught, but even before it could be treated, it died on Saturday.

Following information from the public, a team of officials from the forest department rushed to the spot.

After spotting the animal, they decided not to tranquillise as it had suffered severe injuries. Hence, they planned to catch it with the help of Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

The young leopard, which looked tired and hungry, was caught easily with a net. The veterinary doctors said that it had suffered injuries around the stomach. In about less than 30 minutes, it died.

District Forest Officer P. .K Dilip who was present at the spot told The Hindu that the injury may have caused the animal to lose its hunting ability.