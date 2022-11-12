Injured firecracker unit workers in stable condition, says GRH Dean

Six workers who sustained injuries in the recent firecracker unit explosion near Karumathur in Madurai district on November 10 are in a stable condition. Out of the six, V. Karupayee, 40, was discharged from Government Rajaji Hospital where her co-workers are also getting treated.

“The day of the explosion was my first day at work at the unit. The loud and deafening sound of the blast is still making me shudder. I had gone to work there against the will of my family but now I don’t think I would ever step my foot into a firecracker unit,” she said.

The relatives of the other injured concurred strongly with her decision.

A. Karuppasamy and A. Jayapandian, who had been working for a year and for 10 years respectively at the unit were having lunch around 50 metres away from the where the explosion occurred.

The bricks that exploded hit Karuppasamy on his head while the latter sustained a fracture on his leg when the broken bricks landed on him. “It happened so quickly and before being able to process anything, we were running for our lives,” they said.

The workers noted that the unit complied with all safety norms and the working environment was very cordial. “What led to the explosion is a big mystery, but what we know is even if one makes a mistake in the process, it will prove deadly for the entire team,” said P. Annalakshmi, 32, a worker who injured her spinal cord in the accident.

When contacted, GRH Dean A. Rathinavel said that the injured are in a stable condition. “They have all sustained injuries from the materials that hit them following the blast and none had any burn injuries. The chances of regaining vision in one eye for a worker seem meek while those who sustained fracture would take another two months to return to normalcy,” he said.