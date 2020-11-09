Madurai

Injured deer rescued by forest officials

Ramanathapuram

A four-year-old spotted deer, which had sustained severe injuries following a dog attack, was rescued by the officials of the Forest department at Pallamorkulam village in Tiruppulani block of Ramanathapuram district on Monday.

Ramanathapuram Forest Range Officer S. Sathish said that the local residents informed the forest officials about the injured deer.

The deer was treated at the veterinary hospital at Keelakarai. "Since the deer was severely injured, it is currently accommodated at the forest office at Keelakarai," said Mr. Sathish.

