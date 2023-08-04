Initiative to promote first aid training launched

August 04, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - MADURAI

As part of the National Bone and Joint Day, which is observed on August 4, Devadoss Hospital in Madurai on Friday launched an initiative to promote first aid training and reduce road accident deaths.

It aims to train 1,000 people. The Indian Orthopaedic Association (IOA) had launched the campaign this year under the theme ‘Each One Train One Save One’.

Chairman of Devadoss Hospital Dr. A. Devadoss said that the primary objective of celebrating National Bone and Joint Day was to create awareness of bone health among the public and promote cost-effective measures for the prevention and treatment of bone and joint conditions.

Throughout the country IOA chapters organise virtual health education lectures for students and the public. This year’s theme was about training one person who can save at least one person’s life, he said.

He said that India ranked first in terms of road accidents deaths as per the World Road Statistics. The age group of 18-45 years accounts for nearly 69.3 % of all road accident victims in India, Dr. Devadoss pointed out.

Vice-Chairman of Devadoss Hospital Dr. Sathish Devadoss said that most of the accident deaths were due to lack of medical care or first aid in the golden hour after an accident takes place. These accident deaths can certainly be reduced if proper first aid or even basic life support is given to the victims.

In this regard, the public would undergo a basic training in first aid techniques, he said. Dr. D.C. Deepak, Dr. B. Pradeep and Dr. Vibhu Krishnan were present at the event.

