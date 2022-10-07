Initiate disciplinary proceedings against erring officials who failed to prevent illegal sand quarrying, says HC

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a serious view of illegal sand quarrying reported in Madurai district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Madurai Collector to conduct a preliminary inquiry in order to ascertain the period during which the illegal sand quarrying had taken place and recover the amount from those who had indulged in the illegal activities.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad has also directed the Madurai Collector to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the erring officials who had failed to prevent the illegal sand quarrying that had taken place at Anachur village. The court was hearing a petition filed by S. Chinnamari of Madurai district.

The petitioner complained that illegal sand quarrying was taking place at Anachur village and one B. Prabhakaran who got the permission for quarrying savudu sand (top soil) was illegally quarrying sand to the depth of 35 feet. She said that she made a representation to the Madurai Collector in this regard.

In a counter affidavit, the Madurai Collector submitted that on the basis of an inspection report of the Assistant Director of Mines, Madurai, a show cause notice was issued and served to Prabhakaran in 2018. He stated that without his knowledge, the workers engaged in the quarrying work had removed excess soil from the permitted area.

He accepted the irregularity caused by his workers and accepted to remit the seigniorage fee as well as penalty for the excess removal of earth to the tune of 10550 cubic metre and furnished an undertaking to that effect. Hence, a sum of ₹10.44 lakh was worked out, it was submitted.

The counter affidavit and the photographs produced by the petitioner showed that illegal quarrying of sand was carried out on a large scale. The officials concerned have failed to stop the same, the judges observed. The court directed the authorities to recover the amount from Prabhakaran and take appropriate action against the erring officials.