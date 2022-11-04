Initiate departmental proceedings against government officials: HC

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 04, 2022 21:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to initiate departmental proceedings against the government officials who had issued a completion certificate without taking note of the unauthorised construction of an apartment building in Tiruchi district.

The court was hearing the petition filed by S. Shanmugasundar of Chennai who had sought a direction to the authorities to demolish the unauthorised portion of the apartment building in Uyyakondan Thirumalai so that it was according to the original approved plan. He also sought a direction to the State to take appropriate disciplinary action against the officials who had not taken any action against the unauthorised construction within a time frame.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad observed that the Supreme Court and the Madras High Court had passed several directions to authorities to follow with regard to granting permission and the issue of demolition of the unauthorised construction. However, the authorities have not followed the same while granting planning permissions and issuing the completion certificates, the judges said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The judges sought an action taken report. The court adjourned the hearing till November 10.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app