Initiate departmental proceedings against government officials: HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to initiate departmental proceedings against the government officials who had issued a completion certificate without taking note of the unauthorised construction of an apartment building in Tiruchi district.

The court was hearing the petition filed by S. Shanmugasundar of Chennai who had sought a direction to the authorities to demolish the unauthorised portion of the apartment building in Uyyakondan Thirumalai so that it was according to the original approved plan. He also sought a direction to the State to take appropriate disciplinary action against the officials who had not taken any action against the unauthorised construction within a time frame.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad observed that the Supreme Court and the Madras High Court had passed several directions to authorities to follow with regard to granting permission and the issue of demolition of the unauthorised construction. However, the authorities have not followed the same while granting planning permissions and issuing the completion certificates, the judges said.

The judges sought an action taken report. The court adjourned the hearing till November 10.