Infuriated voters will teach DMK a fitting lesson, says OPS

‘The party gave fake promises prior to Assembly election’

Special Correspondent

The voters of Tamil Nadu will teach the DMK a fitting lesson for having deceived them by giving impractical and fake promises during the Assembly election, AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam said on Monday.

Addressing a campaign meeting here, he said the AIADMK, which ruled Tamil Nadu for over 30 years, had the good chance of returning to power after the May 2021 Assembly election, thanks to its welfare schemes. However, the DMK, with the only objective capturing power after 10 years, had given 505 fake and unrealisable promises for fetching votes.

The DMK, during the Assembly election campaign, had promised the voters that its first measure after assuming office would be the cancellation of NEET. Even though it was aware that a piece of legislation passed in Parliament alone would abolish NEET, the DMK gave this fake promise and hoodwinked the voters.

Similarly, giving an incentive of ₹1,000 to housewives, increasing the old age pension from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500, and increasing the number of work days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act from 100 to 150 were yet to be fulfilled, he said.

“When we [the AIADMK] gave ₹2,500 in cash as the Pongal gift, besides the gift hamper full of quality items, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin [then Leader of the Opposition] demanded ₹5,000 for each family. After he came to power, Mr. Stalin has not given even ₹100 in Pongal gift, while the items in the gift hamper were of inferior quality. Hence, people will teach Mr. Stalin and the DMK a fitting lesson in the urban local bodies elections, he said.

He appealed to the party cadre to make use of the resentment among the people against the DMK government into votes in favour of the AIADMK candidates.