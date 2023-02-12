Infrastructure works begin at furniture park in Thoothukudi

February 12, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Laying of roads, construction of compound wall, installation of street lights and digging of bore wells have been planned at the proposed 1,156-acre international furniture park at SIPCOT estate here, according to Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi.

The MP, accompanied by Collector K Senthil Raj, SIPCOT Project Director Leo Vas, Mayor N.P. Jagan, and other officials from the revenue department, visited the site on Sunday. She later told reporters that as and when the basic infrastructure facilities were in place, furniture firms would start moving in.

The officials said it took a few months to begin the works as there were several formalities to be completed,. “Now that the administrative sanctions are ready, the infrastructure would be provided. By March-end, the roads would be laid and water provided on the campus.”

Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation for the park on March 7, 2022, and issued the in-principle land allotment letters to two firms. Eight firms had signed an MoU with the government then.

The MP was informed by the officials that they would expedite the works on a war-footing and ruled out any further delay in execution of the civil works. The officials from TWAD and Tangedco were also present during the inspection.

Ms. Kanimozhi was instrumental in breathing new life to the proposed ESI hospital at SIPCOT estate. Though the foundation was laid in 2014, the project was in limbo. After she was elected to the Lok Sabha, she promised the electorate to get the project implemented.

The officials said the construction of a compound wall for the 100-acre hospital had been completed and construction of buildings would start for the 100-bed hospital at an estimated ₹120 crore.

Fishermen missing

Ms. Kanimozhi visited the dwellings of two missing fishermen, Ashwin and Prasad of Amali Nagar in Tiruchendur, and met the family members. On August 1, 2022, the two fishermen, who were reportedly fishing in the sea, did not return to the shore. It was said that their boat had toppled due to rough weather and windy sea.

she also visited the house of 10-year-old Ajay Kumar of Thoppur village and consoled his parents, Sivaperumal and Selvakumari. On January 2, Ajay Kumar had a fall after a deafening sound in the locality. He was admitted to hospital, but succumbed to injuries, officials said.