No more Infotainment monitors in Tejas Express, just six months after launch

The Southern Railway has decided to remove seat-mounted infotainment monitors in Tejas Express running between Chennai and Madurai.

The move comes following an array of issues, including complaints from passengers over non-functioning of the system. “The Railway Board has decided to remove all monitors. Besides, it has been decided not to have seat-mounted monitors in any of the new coaches,” a railway official said.

The monitors were for playing movies of different languages and songs. While some of the screens were damaged, many others had different problems like software issues.

“Not a day passed without passengers complaining about dysfunctional monitors ever since this train was introduced,” complained a Travelling Ticket Examiner. While the railway authorities found it difficult to fix software problems, another issue that cropped up often was the content.

“Though we have a contractor for updating the content, we faced some problems even on that front,” the official added.

“Whenever the passenger could not locate Tamil content, they would start quarrelling with the staff. They did not have the patient to search for Tamil content that was among English movies,” the TTE said. Besides, some passengers, who were irked over the content, not only damaged the screens but also used passwords to lock them so that they could not be used by other passengers.

“At least 5-10 screens in each coach were locked by passengers,” the TTE said.

As the officials could not handle the complaints lodged with the TTEs and also through social media, the authorities decided to remove all infotainment monitors. The order to this effect has been issued and very soon they will be removed.

The infotainment screens were boasted to be one of the unique features of Tejas Express when it was introduced on March 1. Sadly, they did not last for six months.