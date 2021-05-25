COVID-19 information centre launched

Madurai

25 May 2021 22:19 IST

Backward Classes Minister S.S. Sivasankar on Tuesday stressed the role of NGOs in aiding government’s effort to battle COVID-19.

In a virtual address to mark the launch of a COVID-19 care information centre by ‘Savenation-Tamil Nadu,’ an NGO in Madurai, he said such measures would be useful for the needy in this hour of medical emergency. The government alone could not deliver to those in need of assistance. Such initiatives by NGOs would motivate people rather than pushing them into depression or other kinds of illness, he said.

Frontline Editor R. Vijayashankar said there was plenty of information on social media on COVID-19. While most people were not able to discern, NGOs could guide them. People would benefit through proper dissemination of information.

N. Ezhilan, Thousand Lights MLA, said the new government had added 7,500 oxygen beds, 16,000 COVID beds and 2,000 COVID care centres across the State. The Centre had earmarked ₹35,000 crore for procuring vaccines from two private players. Instead, they could have examined the modalities of commencing production in public sector plants. The State government and NGOs initiated several steps to deliver results to a large number of people. They could be accessed through helplines 9342078679 and 9342315242.

Advocate C.J. Rajan welcomed. Evidence executive director A. Kathir spoke. Advocate Tamilarasan proposed a vote of thanks.