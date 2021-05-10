Influx of COVID-19 patients to hospitals

Police personnel enquire two-wheeler riders at Vannarpettai in Palayamkottai on Monday.

‘Panchayat-level teams monitor entry of people from other districts’

TIRUNELVELI

Barring fuel stations, pharmacies, grocery, vegetable and tea hops and restaurants, all shops remained closed on Monday as the two-week-long lockdown commenced.

However, people could be seen moving around unnecessarily in their vehicles. The police personnel deployed at important junctions intercepted the vehicles and inquired about the necessity of their travel. Several persons were booked for violating lockdown norms.

Collector V. Vishnu said 11 surveillance teams in Corporation area and seven teams in taluks had been deployed to monitor violators.

“Pharmacies should not issue tablets for cold or fever without proper prescription by the qualified physician. Names and complete addresses of those who come to pharmacies for buying tablets for cold or fever with prescription should be registered. If not, action will be taken against pharmacies,” Mr. Vishnu warned.

He said panchayat-level teams were monitoring entry of people from other districts and sending reports to higher-ups.

On Monday morning, 10 bodies, mostly those of COVID-19 patients, were waiting in a queue to be cremated in Sindhupoondurai crematorium.

Since Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH) is receiving COVID-19 patients from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar districts, all 940 beds with oxygen facility are full and even those coming with low oxygen saturation level have to wait for a few hours.

“The situation is turning grave. The next two weeks will be very crucial. Availability of medical-grade oxygen is another challenge we are facing. Apart from private suppliers, ISRO’s Propulsion Research Complex at Mahendragiri is fulfilling our demand. But the influx of new COVID-19 patients threatens the oxygen availability,” said a senior doctor at the TVMCH.

Apart from the 19 KL (13 KL + 6 KL) oxygen tanks at the TVMCH’s old block, the multispecialty block has another 19 KL oxygen tank. While the old block is now a fully dedicated COVID-19 patients, the multispecialty block handles patients suffering from other ailments. With the arrival of more and more COVID-19 patients from other districts, Mr. Vishnu asked the TVMCH administration to dedicate another 500 beds in the multispecialty block for them.