Influx of COVID-19 cases: TGMCH launches attendant pass system to regulate crowd

April 12, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

With the influx of COVID-19 cases, the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital has introduced a ‘pass system’ for the attendants of the patients in a bid to regulate the crowd which is very much essential for curbing the rapidly spreading viral infection.

Even as the TGMCH has revamped its intensive care unit with ‘Central Monitoring System’ to monitor even remotely round-the-clock the health conditions of the patents admitted in the ICU, the administration has introduced ‘Attendants Pass’ to regulate the number of persons taking care of the patients even as they are undergoing treatment there. This system has come in handy for the administration to regulate the crowd coming to the hospital to visit the patients under treatment in the ICU even as the number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise.

“This measure is very much warranted to check the spreading of the viral infection within our campus that caters to the needs of the patients, mostly from the poor background. So, only the persons taking care of the patients during the course of the treatment and carrying the pass alone can enter the ICU ward,” said Dean, TGMCH, Sivakumar.

This system is being extended to other wards also.

Moreover, the hospital administration has fitted public address system to inform the relatives about the condition of the patients admitted in the ICU and tell them about the best health practices to protect them from diseases, especially from the COVID-19 viral infection.

“Since the COVID-19 protocol has returned to stay on the government hospital premises across Tamil Nadu following the increase in the number of cases, we allow the patients and the visitors only with masks. We offer them masks and sanitizer and tell them about the advantages of wearing the masks and cleaning their hands often with sanitizer,” said Silas Jayamani, Resident Medical Officer, TGMCH.

After the recent nationwide COVID-19 rehearsal that took a relook at the preparations made in the government hospitals across the country to deal with the COVID-19 patients and number of beds with oxygen facility kept ready in the hospital, the TGMCH keeps repeating this rehearsal every fortnight by involving the doctors and the nurses.