Infertility clinic to be established in GRH at a cost of ₹2.5 crore

March 02, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - MADURAI

Steps have been initiated to set up infertility clinics at Government Rajaji Hospital, in Madurai and Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Egmore in Chennai at a cost of ₹2.5 crore each. Procurement of medical equipment for the clinic at GRH is under way, said Health Minister Ma. Subramanian here on Thursday.

Mr. Subramanian, along with Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy, inaugurated two pay wards in the Super Speciality Block and trauma care centre established at a total cost of ₹1.02 crore.

“Each ward will have eight rooms. Each room comes with air-conditioner, ensuite toilet, television set, geyser and facilities for the attendants. The rent is ₹1,200 a day for the ordinary room and ₹2,000 for deluxe room, and ₹3,000 for the rooms with additional facilities,” said Mr. Subramanian.

Similar pay wards would soon be inaugurated at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, he said.

Further, the transgender multi-speciality clinic inaugurated in last July has come as a boon to the beneficiaries. Now, they need not go to Mumbai or Thailand for gender reassignment surgeries. “As many as 232 people – 106 trans women and 126 trans men – have undergone gender reassignment surgeries so far. A total of 110 trans people – 94 trans men and 16 trans women – were covered under Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme,” the Minister said.

“Construction of AIIMS-Madurai is likely to begin in December next year and will be completed by December 2028”Ma. SubramanianHealth Minister

Speaking of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Madurai, he said a tender floated for appointing a consultant would be finalised by April and the tender for construction will be floated in December, it is learnt from the Union government officials. “The construction is likely to begin in December 2024 and will be completed by December 2028.

Responding to a query, the Minister said the number of outpatients served by the GRH stood at 5,500, which was around 4,000 until 2019. “The upcoming tower block at GRH, funded by Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), will help serve the increase in numbers,” he said.

Later, the Minister inaugurated health sub-centres at Rajakoor, Kumarapuram, Periyapoolampatti and S. Keelapatti, and an outpatient wing at Valayankulam Primary Health Centre established at a total cost of ₹3.3 crore. He also distributed welfare aid to beneficiaries.

Health Secretary P. Senthil Kumar, MLAs G. Thalapathi, A. Venkatesan, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, GRH Dean A. Rathinavel, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and others were present.