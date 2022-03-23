Inferior quality pipes used in drinking water scheme being unearthed

TIIRUNELVELI

A major scam is on the verge of being unearthed in Tirunelveli Corporation as the pipes used by an Erode-based contractor in one of the major drinking water schemes have been found to be of the worst quality in violation of contract specifications.

The corporation, for the benefit of the residents of wards 19, 26 and 27 (before delimitation) executed drinking water scheme at an outlay of ₹ 17.80 crore and commissioned it in April 2012 with the pumping station with 9 infiltration wells in the Tamirabharani at Suththamalli near Tirunelveli. These wards, mostly housing middle and upper middle class families, are located on the periphery of the corporation limits thus experiencing extreme drinking water crisis for the past several years owing to rapid expansion and non-availability of a drinking water scheme. Hence the massive project was designed by the Corporation to give around 11,000 drinking water connections including 10,750 domestic and 250 commercial connections in these three wards. The corporation, as part of this project, constructed seven overhead tanks - Ezhil Nagar (3 lakh litre), Thamizh Nagar (2 lakh litre), Teachers’ Colony (2 lakh litre), Thirumal Nagar (3 lakh litre), Perumalpuram (4 lakh litre), Canara Bank Colony (2 lakh litre) and Kumaresan Nagar (3 lakh litre) and a ground-level sump with a capacity of 2 lakh at Teachers’ Colony. In addition, the overhead tank at Mahizhchi Nagar with a capacity of 4 lakh litre and the ground-level tank with the capacity of 8 lakh litre were renovated to make the supply more effective in tail-end areas. Since water pumped from Suththamalli pumping station is first collected in the ground-level reservoirs and then pumped to the overhead tanks for distribution, the residents would get sufficient supply of drinking water.

However, the inferior quality pipes – both main and distribution pipes – used by the contractor in this project have effectively defeated the purpose of the scheme, thanks to the frequent bursts in the pipes while water is being pumped with high pressure. The bursts created pool at several places of beneficiary wards even as complaints were pouring in from the residents.

On getting complaints about this issue, Mayor P.M. Saravanan and Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju inspected one of the pools on Third Street of Teachers’ Colony near Government College of Engineering along with City Engineer Narayanan on Wednesday. While two of the three bursts were rectified on Tuesday after water was going waste for more than six months, the third burst is yet to be attended.

“The water flowing from the burst is stagnating in an 8-feet-deep roadside pit for more than six months to quench the thirst of the cattle, birds, reptiles, stray dogs and the residents as well,” office-bearers of Teachers’ Colony Residents’ Welfare Association told the Mayor.

When Mr. Saravanan wanted to identify the reason behind the frequent bursts, Mr. Narayanan admitted that the inferior quality pipes used in the project was the reason.

“Then give me the details about the specifications of the pipes mentioned in the tender and the pipes actually used,” Mr. Saravanan told Mr. Narayanan, who agreed to give the details within a couple of days.

“Since the taxpayers’ money has been swindled by a contractor, who is a close relative of a political heavyweight by using poor quality pipes, the Corporation is unable to ensure adequate supply of drinking water to the residents. Hence, a proper inquiry should be ordered to unearth the truth,” Mr. Saravanan told ‘The Hindu’ after the inspection.