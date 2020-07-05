Infections on the wane in Paravai

MADURAI

05 July 2020 21:13 IST

Only six people from the town panchayat tested positive in the past week

Ten days of intensified lockdown in Paravai town panchayat has helped the administration prioritise containment. In the last week, only six people from the area tested positive, say officials.

Paravai town panchayat, which lies in the periphery of Madurai city, has 15 wards and a population of 20,042. A total of 28 people have tested positive for COVID-19 from the area out of which 17 have been discharged and 11 are undergoing treatment.

An official said the first few cases were recorded in the town panchayat when traders and shopkeepers in Annai Meenakshi Nagar, All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) Colony and Porkodam Nagar in Ward 7 began testing positive around mid-June.

Collector T.G. Vinay called for the closure of the market on June 15 after a trader and his family tested positive. Soon, Paravai wholesale vegetable market, under the control of the Madurai Corporation, was seen as a cluster.

Retail shopkeepers who visited the market also began to test positive. Apart from small-scale grocery shop owners, three policemen who worked at Samayanallur police station and a medical officer from Vadipatti block tested positive.

To ensure minimum spread, eight containment zones were created in Paravai, including one in Muniyandi Koil Street in Sathiyamoorthy Nagar, an area located a little away from Paravai. None of them have been removed yet. “We barricade and disinfect the streets, provide groceries door-to-door as part of our containment measures," an official said.

A recovered patient, who was among the first to test positive from AIBEA Colony, says that basic kitchen condiments are made available to them on time which is a relief to them as they cannot step outside. “Health workers also come and check whether we are doing okay now. It’s been a scary experience but we are fine and are happy to say we survived the virus,” he said.

N. Nagarajan, who lives near Muniyandi Koil Street, says there was no containment zone there till Friday though two residents who tested positive were undergoing treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital. “The barricading began only two days ago after we raised the issue. No one is allowed to drive in or out,” he says.

Resident of Mandhaiyan Street, P. Rajeswari, says health workers came every Monday to her area to check on fever cases. Currently, 40 health workers - 20 nursing students, 10 former dengue breeding checkers and 10 civic staff and PHC staff - take turns around the 15 blocks to check on symptoms in people.

“Apart from Madurai Corporation, Paravai was the only part of the district which was under intensified lockdown. We have a population that includes travellers from Dindigul and Sivaganga, adding to the possibility of disease spread. We wish to ensure that there are zero cases in Paravai soon,” the official said.