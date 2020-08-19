Infected woman with heart ailment delivers baby

MADURAI
A 26-year-old woman from Tiruchendur, who tested positive for COVID-19 and had a heart ailment, delivered a healthy girl child at Government Rajaji Hospital here.
The woman had undergone a surgery in the mitral valve area - the valve between the left atrium and the left ventricle of the heart - 12 years ago, according to GRH’s press statement. When she developed breathing difficulty in the last month of her pregnancy, she was admitted to a private hospital, and shifted to the GRH on August 13, said Dean J. Sangumani.
Regional anesthesia was given to her as doctors prepared her for a natural delivery. “Despite her having tested positive for COVID-19, we prepared her well for delivery. She gave birth to a baby girl. It was done under extreme precaution keeping in mind her condition, her breathlessness due to COVID-19 and the pain during delivery,” he said.
The Dean said a group of doctors, including gynecologists Mahalakshmi and Divya, and anaesthetists Selvakumar, Arockia Michael Raj and Srilakshmi, achieved the feat.
