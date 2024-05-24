Infant’s body exhumed in Sivaganga district; police teams formed

The Sivaganga district police exhumed the body of a four-month-old baby and conducted a post-mortem on the spot in the presence of revenue officials on Friday. Following a complaint that an infant’s body was buried at a private land in Nattakudi, the Tirupachethi police conducted inquiries. Preliminary investigations revealed that Chandrasekar (42) of Nattakudi here worked in Coimbatore. He developed a relationship with a woman identified as Manju (25) of Nagercoil. Later, they married. Four months ago, Manju had delivered a baby boy, it is said.

However, in the recent times, the couple had differences of opinion and Manju had left for her native home a few days ago. When Chandrasekar searched for his wife and child, he found the child wrapped in a cloth and placed inside a bag. Shocked, he found the baby dead, but had buried.

As the news spread, the police inquiries suggested that the child had died under mysterious circumstances. Hence, they exhumed the body in the presence of Tahsildar Sivaraman, Inspector Sivakumar and Government Hospital doctors led by Senthil Kumar and others.

Meanwhile, a special team has gone to Nagercoil to enquire Manju.

A senior police officer said that they would examine the cause of death after getting the post-mortem report. Further investigation is on.

