Infant goes missing from house, found dead

In a shocking incident, an infant went missing from the house of an advocate in Tirupparankundram, and was found dead in an overhead water tank in the neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Police said the 38-day-old third child of Majaraja went missing when his wife Chithra went to pick up her elder son from school on Wednesday evening. The police said Ms. Chithra was away from the house for only a few minutes and when she returned she found the infant missing.

During a search, the police found the infant dead in the tank. Tirupparankundram police have registered a case of murder.

In another incident, the mutilated body of a newborn baby was found in Usilampatti on Thursday morning. The gender of the infant could not be ascertained as the lower parts of the body were missing.

The police suspect that stray dogs could have torn apart the body. Usilampatti Town police are investigating.