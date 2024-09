A newborn girl child was found wrapped in a plastic cover on Vaigai banks near Yanaikal in Madurai on Friday night.

According to police, public who noticed the plastic carry bag lying on the bank, opened it and found the dead baby inside.

They informed the Sellur police, who visited the spot and recovered the body from the location.

Police are investigating details of new born babies in hospitals near the surrounding.

