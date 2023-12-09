Inebriated man killed by unknown persons

December 09, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Madurai

A 32-year-old inebriated man was murdered by unknown persons at his house at Thathaneri in Madurai on Friday night. Police said the deceased identified as R. Vinoth Kumar who went to his house’s terrace to consume alcohol did not return after many hours, his family members who were staying on the ground floor climbed up to check on him. They were shocked to see the deceased lying on the floor with cut injuries and blood flowing near him and they informed the police. Police sources said the deceased was involved in a murder case which was booked last year. Police are investigating if he was killed in a revenge to the murder he was involved in. Investigation is under way.