HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inebriated man killed by unknown persons

December 09, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old inebriated man was murdered by unknown persons at his house at Thathaneri in Madurai on Friday night.  Police said the deceased identified as R. Vinoth Kumar who went to his house’s terrace to consume alcohol did not return after many hours, his family members who were staying on the ground floor climbed up to check on him. They were shocked to see the deceased lying on the floor with cut injuries and blood flowing near him and they informed the police.  Police sources said the deceased was involved in a murder case which was booked last year. Police are investigating if he was killed in a revenge to the murder he was involved in. Investigation is under way.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.