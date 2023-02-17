Inebriated man attempts to sexually assault woman gatekeeper in Tenkasi district

February 17, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - TENKASI

An attempt to sexually assault a woman gatekeeper at a manned level crossing in Tenkasi district on Thursday night has triggered shockwaves among sections of the railway staff and the public.

Sources in the Government Railway Police said an inebriated man tried to sexually assault the gatekeeper at a manned level crossing around 8.15 p.m. on Thursday after the Tirunelveli–Sengottai passenger train crossed a busy point on the Tirunelveli – Tenkasi Highway. She was inside the gatekeeper’s room at the time.

As the woman screamed for help, passers-by rushed towards the room to help her. On seeing members of the public rushing towards him, the accused escaped. The gatekeeper sustained bruises and was taken to a nearby hospital for first-aid.

On receiving information, the local police and the Government Railway Police rushed to the spot and started searching for the culprit.

Recently, a drunk man had begun a heated argument with the gatekeeper at the Ariyankavoor – Thippanampatti manned level crossing as the gate had been closed for the Sengottai – Tirunelveli passenger train. Besides verbally abusing the gatekeeper, he had also tried to assault him. Members of the public had thrashed him, police said.