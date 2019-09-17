Madurai

Inebriated Inspector in the dock

An Inspector of Police, who arrived at a murder spot, under the influence of alcohol is likely to face departmental action.

After vessels trader M. Mariappan, 30, of Cheranmahadevi was murdered by an armed gang near a liquor shop at Veeravanallur on Monday, Inspector, Cheranmahadevi, Rajaram, who was in-charge of Veeravanallur, arrived at the spot in an inebriated condition.

Superintendent of Police P. Ve. Arunshakthikumar, who reached the spot with his striking force at the same time, asked Rajaram to board the striking force vehicle that took him to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital to conduct medical tests to prove that he had consumed alcohol while discharging his duty.

“After tests, he was dropped at the Armed Reserve Police campus and he may face departmental action,” sources said.

