Inebriated Inspector in the dock

An Inspector of Police, who arrived at a murder spot, under the influence of alcohol is likely to face departmental action.
After vessels trader M. Mariappan, 30, of Cheranmahadevi was murdered by an armed gang near a liquor shop at Veeravanallur on Monday, Inspector, Cheranmahadevi, Rajaram, who was in-charge of Veeravanallur, arrived at the spot in an inebriated condition.
Superintendent of Police P. Ve. Arunshakthikumar, who reached the spot with his striking force at the same time, asked Rajaram to board the striking force vehicle that took him to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital to conduct medical tests to prove that he had consumed alcohol while discharging his duty.
“After tests, he was dropped at the Armed Reserve Police campus and he may face departmental action,” sources said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor