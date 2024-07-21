Industry interface essential for students: KKNPP Site Director

Industry interface for students is essential to excel in the field of engineering field, said Site Director, Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, Joy P. Varghese.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delivering the graduation day address of Constituent Colleges of Anna University here on Sunday, Mr. Varghese said that on-site training would yield better results when compared to theory.

Quoting the words of former President of India A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, ”To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal,” Mr. Varghese appealed to the students to dream big and put in smart work with proper time management, to achieve success.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Most of the engineering graduates end up in software industry. These young minds must come forward to take up a career in nuclear power plants. With depleting non-renewable energy, nuclear power can alone be the only answer to cater to the power requirements of the country, “ he said.

Of the total power generated, 65% and 20% are contributed by Thermal and Hydel power stations respectively. Only 2.6% is generated through nuclear power plants. Wind energy, though renewable, is highly dependent of the speed of the wind, which is unpredictable.

Furthermore, the acids discarded from the Thermal stations contaminate groundwater.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kudankulam plant has been commissioned after an elaborate survey on various aspects like seismic activity and the tsunami in that area. It is a stand-alone, green and eco-friendly structure, constructed in a way to withstand all natural calamities or man-made flaws.

KKNPP is the only plant in the country that is deployed with a unique mechanism that while drawing the sea water for the plant sends the fishes back into the sea. The artificial coral reefs also help in fish breeding and thus protect the interests of fishing community. Also, they generate less residue and has zero gaseous emission. With carbon emission, energy security being global issues and the Prime Minister’s assurance to comply with the forthcoming energy norms, nuclear power can be the only way to meet the demand.

Dr. J. PRakash, Registrar, Anna University, presided over the event in which 32 post graduates, 580 graduates of various engineering faculty from Anna University Regional Campus, Tirunelveli, University VOC College of Engineering, Thoothukudi, and University College of Engineering, Nagercoil, received their degrees.

A total of 15 rankholders were awarded with certificates and medals. Controller of Examinations P. Sakthivel, Director, Centre for Constituent Colleges, P. Hariharan, Deans of the constituent colleges, N. Shenbaga Vinayaga Moorthi, V.A. Nagarajan, C. Peter Devadoss were among those who were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.