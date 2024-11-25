‘Industry expects technical and soft skills from new recruits’

Industry expects and demands understanding of both technical and soft skills needed for the job, according to HCL Technologies vice-president Ramaiah Sethuramalingam.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony at Mepco Schlenk Engineering College, Sivakasi, on Saturday he said technical skills for computer science graduates would include knowledge of artificial intelligence (AI), networking, cloud computing, Linux, programming languages and web development.

For mechanical and civil streams, skills on design tools such as solid works, CAD CREO and structural and thermal analysis was required. For electrical stream, schematic, board design etc. were required. Some of the generic requirements were project management, business skills and among others.

The soft skills required for graduates were good communication, adaptability, critical thinking, time management, Inter personal relation, etc. The expected qualities from young graduates were trust, transparency, flexibility, dedication, conviction, honesty and truth.

He asked the graduates to learn, un-learn and re-learn. “Also, come out of the comfort zone to take up challenges. Learning is continuous journey and be prepared for the same to keep up technical skills,” he told them.

He also touched upon work-life balance of graduates. With demanding industry expectation, it was critical and important to balance work, family, friends and relatives.

Apart from work, Mr. Sethuramalingam said that youngsters should have some passionate activities such as singing and painting. Physical activities like cycling, running, swimming and proper diet would give adequate strength to work and face challenges.

College correspondent A. Tenzing presided. Joint Secretary C. Gunasingh Prithviraj participated. Principal S. Arivazhagan said a total of 1,080 graduates received diplomas of which 31 were doctorates, 223 PGs and 826 UGs.

