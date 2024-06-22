GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Industry body organises seminar on importance of Ashwagandha

Published - June 22, 2024 07:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

A seminar on Ashwagandha cultivation and its applications was organised on the second day of a three-day exhibition on traditional medicines conducted by Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association here on Saturday,

inaugurating the seminar, the chief guest, R. Sridharan, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Puducherry State Medicinal Plants Board, said the demand for Ashwagandha witnessed a significant increase since the COVID-19 pandemic.  “Post-COVID-19, numerous health issues, including a weakened immune system and increased general weakness, have emerged. In order to address these concerns, the Central government, through the Central Council for Research, undertook efforts to find remedies for the conditions.”

Ashwagandha proved to be highly beneficial in aiding recovery from post-COVID-19 health issues. The doctors identified a demand of 7,000 metric tons but there was insufficient wild collection or cultivation to meet the demand, he added.  

“In response, the Ministry of Agriculture advocated increased cultivation of Ashwagandha, and a campaign was initiated to promote its cultivation. In Tamil Nadu. A scientist, who had previously introduced various Ashwagandha varieties, has played a key role. Under his guidance, cultivation has spread across India, including Tamil Nadu, where around 450 farmers are involved,” Dr. Sridharan said.  

“In Siddha medicine, Ashwagandha is given in combination with Amukkara Choornam.. In Ayurveda, it is administered as Ashwagandhadi Lehyam,” said another doctor. 

In the upcoming sessions, speakers and doctors addressed various aspects such as the uses of Ashwagandha, preservation methods, marketing strategies, and its application in Ayurveda, Unani, and Naturopathy.  

At the seminar, 36 presenters, including undergraduate and post-graduate students as well as teachers, presented research essays. The topics were based on Siddha, Ayurveda, and Unani medicine. The best essays were awarded prizes. The participants were from Tamil Nadu and Kerala Siddha medical colleges. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.