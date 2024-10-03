Industries must make best use of huge and talented workforce in Tamil Nadu, says IT Minister

Tamil Nadu has enormous human resources and it was for the industries to make use of them, said Information Technology and Digital Services Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan here on Thursday.

Speaking at the seventh edition of Connect Madurai 2024, organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), he said that be it diploma or degree, engineering or any other discipline, the State has enormous human capital. The last two years had been witnessing rapid changes. Not only the IT sector, even other sectors can make use of the huge opportunities and potential available in the State. “This is a period of opportunity,” he said and hoped that the captains of Indian industry made best use of the resources.

Tamil Nadu had the advantage in many ways. Even in a tier-II or tier-III city, the basic infrastructure is good. The present State government is expediting all proposals so that the entrepreneurs can start business soon.

Commending the role of institutions such as CII in playing a catalytic role by bringing in entrepreneurs and providing optimal workforce in cities like Madurai, he said marketing efforts need to be done in a better way.

Renowned companies like HCL and Honeywell started in a modest way in Madurai but grew big with a huge workforce. This showed that Madurai is emerging and major corporate house like Infosys can take note of it.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s ambitious programme, ‘Naan Mudhalvan,’ helped in identifying talents and imparting training to them. On the infrastructure front, the government’s proposal to give broadband with 100 mbps to around 12,650 villages in the State would soon become a reality, he said.

On the ELCOT Parks, he said that in a bid to make them more holistic, the allotments which were made in the past, but remained dormant would be reworked by denotifying them. The objective was to make it more growth-oriented as tremendous opportunities were waiting to be utilised, he said.

DRDO Director General Chandrika Kaushik, in her address, said that the country stood at the cusp of an IT era. The need of the hour was to have a collective and collaborative effort from different stakeholders. The State government had registered a 78% rise in electronic exports in the last fiscal. From 5 billion USD, it had moved to over 9 billion USD, taking the State’s contribution in electronic exports to 33 %.

The DRDO labs, she said, had something for each one to work on - be it Startup or an MSME. Wherever interests matched, they can be figured out and instead of depending on global players for design, it would be ideal to get it indigenously.

Commending the manufacturers and suppliers to the Defence units, she said that the competence level was good and said that the DRDO was ready to offer solutions to the MSMEs wherever they were required. She also gave an outline about the Technology Development Fund wherein over 70 projects were given about ₹300 crore to around 5,000 industries.

IT and Digital Services Secretary Kumar Jayant said that early movers to cities like Madurai would benefit in the long term. Current scenario is best suited for the shift he said and assured that ELCOT with its huge landpool will provide basic infrastructure to the IT companies.

He appealed to the IT players to showcase about the richness of the cities by creating grand stories of the cities’ strenghts around the globe. Quoting late epigraphist Iravatham Mahadevan, he said IT industries can create and curate innovative ideas. For instance, the tale of Bogur in Palani temple can be turned into an attraction by the IT players and a day-trip to the visitors would give a fillip to various other allied sectors.

Infosys vice president Anil Kumar said that IT and other industries were coming closer and stronger. Tamil Nadu enjoyed an unique position in human resources and the government should bring out policies on infrastructure.

Event convenor Thirumurugan Subbaraj gave an overview on products and companies from Madurai, which had made its presence around the globe.

He said that Madurai was poised to grow big soon as the the number of IT professionals would rise to 22,500 soon from the present 18,000. Earlier, Vice-chairman Ashwin R Desai welcomed the gathering. Co-convenor Manikandan proposed a vote of thanks.

On the occasion, Mr. Thiaga Rajan launched Open Labs, an initiative of Madurai CII, and handed over the letter of intent to Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai; PSNA College of Engineering, Dindigul; and Kalasalingam University, Srivilliputtur.

The day-long event witnessed panel discussions moderated by experts from IT and ITES sectors. The speakers spoke on the need for government initiatives in accelerating growth, IT in healthcare, unleashing opportunities in electronics, etc.

Alagu Periyannan, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Blue Jeans Network, USA, participated in the discussions.