Industrialist booked for violating curfew order

RAJAPALAYAM
Virudhunagar district police have booked an industrialist, K.T.R. Raja alias Kuwait Raja (51), for violating the curfew order while distributing assistance to poor people in the town on the occasion of his birthday on Friday.
Rajapalayam North police on Sunday booked him under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code. He has also been charged under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, based on a complaint lodged by Village Administrative Officer Sumathi.
The Communist Party of India had complained that social distancing measures were not fully complied with during the distribution of relief materials by the industrialist at the old bus stand.
